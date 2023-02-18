Avera Medical Minute
City of Aberdeen announces precautionary boil water advisory after water main break

The City of Aberdeen is advising residents served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department to...
The City of Aberdeen is advising residents served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department to boil any water for consumption after a water main break on a large diameter water pipeline.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Donovan Minor
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Aberdeen is advising residents served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department to boil any water for consumption after a water main break on a large diameter water pipeline.

According to the advisory, the location of the break has been identified and repairs are underway.

Residents who experienced low or no water pressure have been instructed to boil any water used for food preparation, teeth brushing, ice making and drinking for at least one minute before use. The water is considered safe for bathing and cleaning.

Those who have experienced cloudy or discolored water from the tap are advised to turn on the cold water faucet and run the water until color improves.

The advisory is considered a precautionary measure and will be monitored by the SD Public Works Department and Aberdeen Water Works. The advisory will be lifted after water service and quality are fully restored and the safety of the water has been verified, which may take up to three days.

For more information, residents should call the City of Aberdeen Public Works office at 605-626-7010 or visit the city’s website.

