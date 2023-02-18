Civil Air Patrol training for winter search and rescue operations in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the South Dakota and North Dakota Civil Air Patrol had the opportunity to sharpen their search and rescue skills during winter conditions on Saturday.

The Winter Ground Team Academy is an annual training event where cadets and senior members are trained in individual survival skills and team searches in challenging weather and terrain.

SDWG’s most recent search and rescue efforts have been during the winter in the Black Hills and the Badlands, including a search for nine-year-old Serenity Dennard four years ago, this month.

“The Winter Ground Team Academy provides members an opportunity to practice their skills in a very realistic scenario which adds more value to their training,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Roth, the project officer for the training.

The SDWG has units in Rapid City, Spearfish, Pierre, Brookings, Sioux Falls, and Tea. About 30 CAP members from North Dakota and South Dakota are attending the training, which runs all day Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

