Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Civil Air Patrol training for winter search and rescue operations in the Black Hills

South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol, will conduct simultaneous training exercises Saturday...
Members of the South Dakota and North Dakota Civil Air Patrol had the opportunity to sharpen their search and rescue skills during winter conditions on Saturday.(South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patro)
By Donovan Minor
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the South Dakota and North Dakota Civil Air Patrol had the opportunity to sharpen their search and rescue skills during winter conditions on Saturday.

The Winter Ground Team Academy is an annual training event where cadets and senior members are trained in individual survival skills and team searches in challenging weather and terrain.

SDWG’s most recent search and rescue efforts have been during the winter in the Black Hills and the Badlands, including a search for nine-year-old Serenity Dennard four years ago, this month.

“The Winter Ground Team Academy provides members an opportunity to practice their skills in a very realistic scenario which adds more value to their training,” said 1st Lt. Jacob Roth, the project officer for the training.

The SDWG has units in Rapid City, Spearfish, Pierre, Brookings, Sioux Falls, and Tea. About 30 CAP members from North Dakota and South Dakota are attending the training, which runs all day Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating
According to a Sioux Falls.Business article a popular downtown Sioux Falls eatery will be...
Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for renovations
FILE
No conscience exemption of COVID vaccine in SD after house vote

Latest News

Disk golfers from far and wide gathered at the Big Sioux Recreation Area on Saturday to take...
Big Sioux Icebowl raising money for the Brandon Food Pantry
Disk golfers from far and wide gathered at the Big Sioux Recreation Area on Saturday to take...
Big Sioux Icebowl raising money for the Brandon Food Pantry
The City of Aberdeen is advising residents served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department to...
City of Aberdeen announces precautionary boil water advisory after water main break
According to a Facebook post from the Huron Police Department, officers have made numerous...
Huron Police Department reports overnight shooting, several arrested