Colors of Freedom Art Show taking place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Colors of Freedom Art Show in Sioux Falls will be raising funds for Call to Freedom.

The non-profit provides support services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Baylee was joined by the event’s organizer, Heather Cain, to discuss what to expect and why it’s important to support causes like Call to Freedom.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.