Coyote women fighting through struggles and still in contention for his seed at Summit Tournament

Coyotes fight through tough stretch
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote womens basketball team ended a four game losing streak with a dominating 61-41 victory over Omaha on Thursday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Despite their youth, injuries and struggles the number two seed in the Summit League Tournament is still in reach for South Dakota entering the final three games of the season. Most important to first year head coach Kayla Karius is her team’s ability to get through tough stretches and bounce back.

USD wraps up their home schedule tomorrow at 1:00 PM against Denver.

