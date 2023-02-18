Avera Medical Minute
Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for renovations

By Donovan Minor
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Sioux Falls.Business article a popular downtown Sioux Falls eatery will be closing for renovations.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub, located at 11th and Main downtown, will be closed for several weeks.

Most of the renovating will be done on the floors and bathrooms and is expected to take about a month to complete.

“This building is really old, and the subflooring started sinking,” General Manager Rachael Donelan said. “That affects our drains, our floors. The kitchen stands at kind of a slant, and there’s a divot where the bartenders stand and make the drinks.”

The 52 staff members will receive two weeks paid time off and can file unemployment related to remodeling until the restaurant reopens.

The general appearance of the location is not expected to change much.

“We’ll update a few things, maybe the older fake plants,” Donelan said. “It’s going to have the same atmosphere. Most of the restaurants are based off what ours looks like. They’ve based them off ours because the atmosphere is so great.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by March 19.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

