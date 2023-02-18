Avera Medical Minute
Huron Police Department reports overnight shooting, several arrested

By Donovan Minor
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Huron Police Department, officers have made numerous arrests after multiple parties exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning.

The incident began around 1:00 a.m. when an officer on patrol heard gunshots in the northeastern part of the city. Shortly thereafter, the officer stopped a vehicle driving erratically to find the operator had been shot.

Huron police officers and Huron Ambulance personnel administered medical attention to the victim.

The incident remains under investigation, but it was determined that multiple parties exchanged gunfire, which lead to the injuries sustained by the vehicle operator.

Huron officers were not involved in the exchange, but have made several arrests.

