Jackrabbit women maintain focus even with conference title and top tournament seed locked up

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With two weeks left till the Summit League Tournament begins, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team has the regular season conference title and top seed locked up.

You wouldn’t know it by the way they played last night at Frost Arena as the Jackrabbits demolished Denver 82-34 to improve to 22-5 overall and a perfect 15-0 in league play.

Though you have to wonder if it’s difficult to stay motivated considering how dominant they’ve been in Summit play, this is a veteran Jackrabbit team that knows any loss can hurt seeding for the NCAA Tournament, and that they can’t afford to be at anything but their best in two weeks when they come to Sioux Falls.

SDSU plays their final game in Frost Arena tomorrow at 2:00 PM against Omaha.

