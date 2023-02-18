Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting

FILE - Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library on Feb....
FILE - Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library on Feb. 2, 2023, in Memphis. A Memphis police officer died Saturday, Feb. 18, from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at the library, authorities said. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer died Saturday from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library, authorities said.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was critically wounded Feb. 2 at the Poplar-White Station Library. Redd, 49, was transported to Regional One Health, where he died “despite the best efforts” by the hospital staff, Memphis police said.

“Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed,” the department said in announcing his death.

Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church.

Mayor Jim Strickland offered his “deepest condolences” to the slain officer’s family and also “his Memphis police family.”

“He served with honor his country as a marine and his city as a police officer, and we lift up his dedicated public service to the City of Memphis for over 15 years,” the mayor said in a statement.

In the library incident, officers responded after a man started the confrontation with another person. When officers attempted to talk with him, he pulled out a weapon and fired, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said. Redd was hit.

His partner returned fire, killing the suspect.

Employees and patrons were in the library at the time, but no one else was hurt, according to the TBI.

The bureau often investigates shootings around the state when officers are involved and worked on this case at the request of the Shelby County prosecutor.

Redd’s death is the latest turmoil involving Memphis police.

Five former officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating
According to a Sioux Falls.Business article a popular downtown Sioux Falls eatery will be...
Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for renovations
FILE
No conscience exemption of COVID vaccine in SD after house vote

Latest News

Disk golfers from far and wide gathered at the Big Sioux Recreation Area on Saturday to take...
Big Sioux Icebowl raising money for the Brandon Food Pantry
Disk golfers from far and wide gathered at the Big Sioux Recreation Area on Saturday to take...
Big Sioux Icebowl raising money for the Brandon Food Pantry
The City of Aberdeen is advising residents served by the Aberdeen Public Works Department to...
City of Aberdeen announces precautionary boil water advisory after water main break
According to a Facebook post from the Huron Police Department, officers have made numerous...
Huron Police Department reports overnight shooting, several arrested
It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among...
Good Samaritan rescues lost dog on freeway