Northern State expands mental health resources through partnership with Northeastern Mental Health Center

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University is utilizing a resource in Aberdeen to keep their students’ mental health a priority.

Becky Kuch, NSU’s Counseling and Health Services Director, said mental health resources are vital in a college environment.

“Northern has been very vocal about how important their students’ mental health is. What we know from a 2019 study by the American Council for Education is one in three students will meet the criteria for a significant mental health issue. Clinically speaking, most mental health issues are going to appear before the age of 25. So, because the population we typically work with, your traditional population, it is that 18-24 or 25, that’s when most mental health issues are going to emerge if they’re going to,” said Kuch.

The Counseling Services Center is expanding to hire a third full-time staff counselor, but when the current staff sees the need for help, they reach out to Northeastern Mental Health Center.

”We’re very busy in Counseling Services. If we felt that we weren’t able to meet the needs of certain students, then we help them in that referral process with Northeastern,” said NSU staff counselor Christina Shilman.

The staff at Northeastern Mental Health Center not only take on students to help address their needs, but they also have plans to train staff at NSU to help them identify students who may be struggling.

”Mental Health First Aid is a program that identifies specific mental health needs of individuals and connects them to resources. So, it helps educate anybody who may come into contact with someone with a mental health need know how to interact with them, what to say, how to engage with them without stigma,” said NEMHC Executive Director Susan Kornder.

This program will help Northern transition its approach to mental health.

“What Northern is doing is taking a very proactive approach. We want to switch from more of a reactive treatment model, although we’re still going to obviously do that, to more of a proactive prevention model,” said Kuch.

A key factor in doing this will be educating staff.

“We really want to push faculty and staff to have Mental Health First Aid just to be more equipped to handle and identify these situations so that we can help students get what they need,” said Shilman.

Kuch said the students themselves are pushing for more mental health resources on campus, as the NSU Student Government Association has a resolution in the works to address the mental health needs of students.

“I think this generation of students we have is really working hard to reduce the stigma. I think they’re talking about it more, which is fabulous. I think they’re making reaching out for help normal, which we absolutely love,” said Kuch.

Kornder says Northeastern Mental Health Center knows firsthand why college students need more mental health resources.

“We see an increased need with that age group, just surrounding that transition age. A lot of pressure comes with trying to determine what you want to do with your life and also, meeting expectations of not only themselves, but maybe if they play a sport,” said Kornder.

There are numerous signs that can be seen in a student who is in need of support.

“Look for things like a dip in hygiene, a slip in grades, class attendance. Are they not going to class? Are they not communicating like they used to? Are they quieter? Are they moodier? Are they angrier? Are they not sleeping well? Are gaining weight or losing weight?” said Kuch.

Both Northern State and Northeastern Mental Health staff are working together to release a date for the first training sessions of the Mental Health First Aid program. In the meantime, Kuch encourages those who want to support mental health resources at NSU to donate to Counseling Services on Give N’ Day on April 5th.

“Funding for everything is hard, and it’s such a wonderful opportunity for our Northern supporters to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I know the mental health needs of college students are really important and here’s how I’d like to contribute,’” said Kuch.

