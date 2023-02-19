Avera Medical Minute
Augustana women dominate Sioux Falls to finish season sweep

Vikings win 76-47 in Dave Krauth’s final game against his alma mater
Vikings sweep season series with 76-47 victory
By Zach Borg and Halston Evans
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michaela Jewett and Aislinn Duffy both garnered double-doubles in tonight’s contest to deliver a 76-47 victory over USF Saturday. Augustana moves to a 24-4 overall record while holding an 18-4 record within the NSIC. The Cougars move to an 8-20 overall record while standing at 5-17 in the loop.

Jewett collected her second career double-double in today’s contest with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Duffy recorded her 23rd career double-double and 11th this season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars found an early spark connecting on five early points to garner a three-point advantage over the Vikings. At the 3:48 mark of the first period AU collected its first run with a 12-0 run to end the first 10 minutes of play. The run was highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Jewett and Duffy.

Augustana opened the second quarter in the same fashion as the first with back-to-back 3-pointers for Jewett and Jennifer Aadland. The Cougars and Vikings would trade back-and-forth points for the majority of the quarter until a 5-0 run by Duffy.

At the half, AU led 34-18. The Vikings were led by Duffy with 14 points. Jewett led both squads in rebounds with seven. Augustana connected on 5-of-12 (.417) from behind the arc while holding USF to just 1-of-8  (.125) from deep.

The Vikings opened the third quarter with a jumper from Lauren Sees edging an 18-point advantage over the Cougars. USF connected on two layups in a row to claw its way back within 14, until a 14-0 run from Augustana halted momentum for the Cougars.

Augustana cruised through the fourth quarter outscoring USF 20-11.

Overall, Augustana was led in scoring by Jewett with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Duffy was close behind Jewett with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next The Vikings have wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the NSIC South Division giving them a bye into the quarterfinal round of the NSIC Tournament. Augustana will play the winner of the contest between the winner of the NSIC North Division No. 3 seed and NSIC South Division No. 6 seed which takes place Wednesday evening. Augustana will play at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 inside the Sanford Pentagon.

