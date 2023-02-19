Big Sioux Icebowl raising money for the Brandon Food Pantry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Disk golfers from far and wide gathered at the Big Sioux Recreation Area on Saturday to take part in the annual Big Sioux Icebowl.

The event is an 18-hole tournament hosted by the Big Sioux Disc Golf Club, benefitting the Brandon Food Pantry.

Participants also brought pots of chili to hold a small chili cookoff. Players were able to buy unlimited mulligans for one dollar each.

The first ever Icebowl took place in 1987, and last year they were able to raise $1,300 for the Brandon Food Pantry.

“We don’t normally get together in the winter, me and my buddies,” said Big Sioux Disc Golf Club founder John Wheeler. “We see each other at our putting league, but this is an event where we all get together and play and raise money for the Food Pantry. It’s a fun time just together with friends we don’t see most of the winter time.”

Icebowl events take place in other cities across the country. Last year, the event raised over $500,000 for food pantries worldwide.

