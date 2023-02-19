Canton sets tone for State with dominant performance at Region 2B Wrestling Tournament
7 C-Hawk wrestlers claim titles
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With five straight State B Championships, and six in the last seven years, the Canton C-Hawks are the undisputed kings of South Dakota Class B wrestling.
Their performance on Saturday at the Region 2B Meet in Salem seems to suggest a six-peat is on the horizon when they head to Rapid City for the State Championship next week.
Seven members of the Canton squad took home region titles to help the C-Hawks comfortably win the Region 2B Team Championship. Click on the video viewer above for semifinal highlights from today’s action! Full team and individual results are listed below.
REGION 2B WRESTLING TOURNAMENT @ SALEM
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zach Bartels of Canton
- 2nd Place - Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Brody Gossen of Marion/Freeman
- 4th Place - Brody VanRoekel of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Owen Bunde of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Carter Leibeg of Chester Area
1st Place Match
- Zach Bartels (Canton) 47-1, So. over Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-8, So. (Fall 2:58)
3rd Place Match
- Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 32-8, 8th. over Brody VanRoekel (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-23, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Owen Bunde (Tri-Valley) 19-27, 8th. over Carter Leibeg (Chester Area) 15-23, 8th. (Dec 8-4)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
- 2nd Place - Aiden Schrempp of Canton
- 3rd Place - Easton Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
- 4th Place - Parker Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place - Alek Kuchta of Parker
- 6th Place - Owen Rigg of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 35-5, 8th. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 28-8, 8th. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Easton Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 35-14, 7th. over Parker Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-11, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Alek Kuchta (Parker) 34-19, So. over Owen Rigg (Elk Point-Jefferson) 18-24, Fr. (Fall 2:32)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Conner Giedd of Howard
- 2nd Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Finley McConniel of Marion/Freeman
- 4th Place - Luke Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Owen Effling of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Cole Sehr of Canton
1st Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 38-5, 8th. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-4, So. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 26-19, So. over Luke Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-21, 7th. (SV-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Owen Effling (Tri-Valley) 25-23, Fr. over Cole Sehr (Canton) 8-11, So. (Fall 2:21)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton
- 2nd Place - Treyson Richter of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place - Dylan Buseman of Parker
- 4th Place - Daniel Swenson of Chester Area
- 5th Place - Owen Schmidt of McCook Central/Montrose
- 6th Place - Alaric Knittle of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Teague Granum (Canton) 19-2, So. over Treyson Richter (Tri-Valley) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Buseman (Parker) 38-15, 8th. over Daniel Swenson (Chester Area) 28-18, Fr. (Dec 10-6)
5th Place Match
- Owen Schmidt (McCook Central/Montrose) 30-20, Fr. over Alaric Knittle (Marion/Freeman) 9-17, 8th. (Dec 8-1)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ashton Keller of Canton
- 2nd Place - Tate Miller of Howard
- 3rd Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker
- 4th Place - Brechen Frederick of Tri-Valley
- 5th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Ashton Keller (Canton) 29-1, Jr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 34-11, So. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Pankratz (Parker) 12-9, Fr. over Brechen Frederick (Tri-Valley) 9-4, 8th. (UTB 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-20, So. over Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 26-17, So. (Fall 2:20)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton
- 2nd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place - Preston Bohl of Garretson
- 4th Place - Michael Even of Parker
- 5th Place - Levi Hanson of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Ray Sandine of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
- Kale Ask (Canton) 29-1, Sr. over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 34-11, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Bohl (Garretson) 18-8, Sr. over Michael Even (Parker) 35-19, So. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
- Levi Hanson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 7-11, 8th. over Ray Sandine (McCook Central/Montrose) 8-16, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place - Jack Even of Parker
- 3rd Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place - Hunter Abraham of Garretson
- 5th Place - Lawson Loiseau of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Zac Sayler of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 44-3, Jr. over Jack Even (Parker) 22-12, Sr. (MD 18-5)
3rd Place Match
- Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 17-13, So. over Hunter Abraham (Garretson) 26-16, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Lawson Loiseau (Tri-Valley) 17-13, Sr. over Zac Sayler (Marion/Freeman) 17-17, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Andrew Even of Parker
- 3rd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place - Aidan Kranz of Canton
- 5th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard
- 6th Place - Brock Bonte of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-0, Jr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 40-9, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:24 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 34-9, Sr. over Aidan Kranz (Canton) 37-13, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
- Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 11-20, Sr. over Brock Bonte (Garretson) 9-24, So. (Fall 2:44)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - John Halverson of Canton
- 4th Place - Landyn Reiser of Tri-Valley
- 5th Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
- 6th Place - Connor Even of Parker
1st Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-1, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- John Halverson (Canton) 34-17, Jr. over Landyn Reiser (Tri-Valley) 30-18, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 31-15, Fr. over Connor Even (Parker) 15-22, Jr. (Fall 2:52)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Calvin Halverson of Howard
- 5th Place - Gavin Neu of Canton
- 6th Place - Caleb Westerbur of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-5, So. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 28-14, Sr. over Calvin Halverson (Howard) 24-18, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Neu (Canton) 27-20, Jr. over Caleb Westerbur (Garretson) 11-18, Jr. (SV-1 9-4)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
- 2nd Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Mason Pulse of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place - Logan Bridges of Parker
- 5th Place - Everet Althoff of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Gabriel Martian of Howard
1st Place Match
- Josh Merkle (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-10, Sr. (MD 15-7)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-14, Sr. over Logan Bridges (Parker) 21-16, Sr. (Fall 3:45)
5th Place Match
- Everet Althoff (Tri-Valley) 14-17, Jr. over Gabriel Martian (Howard) 8-21, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
- 3rd Place - Will Rotert of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place - Grayson Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Thomas Halverson of Howard
- 6th Place - Xavier Yount of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 40-0, Sr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 33-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
- Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-16, Jr. over Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-13, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
- Thomas Halverson (Howard) 8-11, 7th. over Xavier Yount (Tri-Valley) 7-21, 8th. (Dec 4-0)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
- 2nd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Griffin Clubb of Howard
- 4th Place - Hunter Richmond of Canton
- 5th Place - Noah Thooft of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Luke Nehlich of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 40-4, Jr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 19-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Griffin Clubb (Howard) 27-6, Sr. over Hunter Richmond (Canton) 34-12, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Noah Thooft (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-17, Sr. over Luke Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 14-16, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Traun Cook of Canton
- 2nd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Jaden Richter of Garretson
- 5th Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker
1st Place Match
- Traun Cook (Canton) 39-1, Jr. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 12-8)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 25-5, Jr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Zaul Centeno (Parker) 25-19, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.