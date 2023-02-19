Canton sets tone for State with dominant performance at Region 2B Wrestling Tournament

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With five straight State B Championships, and six in the last seven years, the Canton C-Hawks are the undisputed kings of South Dakota Class B wrestling.

Their performance on Saturday at the Region 2B Meet in Salem seems to suggest a six-peat is on the horizon when they head to Rapid City for the State Championship next week.

Seven members of the Canton squad took home region titles to help the C-Hawks comfortably win the Region 2B Team Championship. Click on the video viewer above for semifinal highlights from today’s action! Full team and individual results are listed below.

REGION 2B WRESTLING TOURNAMENT @ SALEM

TEAM STANDINGS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Bartels of Canton

2nd Place - Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Brody Gossen of Marion/Freeman

4th Place - Brody VanRoekel of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Owen Bunde of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Carter Leibeg of Chester Area

1st Place Match

Zach Bartels (Canton) 47-1, So. over Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-8, So. (Fall 2:58)

3rd Place Match

Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 32-8, 8th. over Brody VanRoekel (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-23, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Owen Bunde (Tri-Valley) 19-27, 8th. over Carter Leibeg (Chester Area) 15-23, 8th. (Dec 8-4)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley

2nd Place - Aiden Schrempp of Canton

3rd Place - Easton Tschetter of Marion/Freeman

4th Place - Parker Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Alek Kuchta of Parker

6th Place - Owen Rigg of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 35-5, 8th. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 28-8, 8th. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Easton Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 35-14, 7th. over Parker Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-11, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Alek Kuchta (Parker) 34-19, So. over Owen Rigg (Elk Point-Jefferson) 18-24, Fr. (Fall 2:32)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Conner Giedd of Howard

2nd Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Finley McConniel of Marion/Freeman

4th Place - Luke Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Owen Effling of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Cole Sehr of Canton

1st Place Match

Conner Giedd (Howard) 38-5, 8th. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-4, So. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 26-19, So. over Luke Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-21, 7th. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

Owen Effling (Tri-Valley) 25-23, Fr. over Cole Sehr (Canton) 8-11, So. (Fall 2:21)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Teague Granum of Canton

2nd Place - Treyson Richter of Tri-Valley

3rd Place - Dylan Buseman of Parker

4th Place - Daniel Swenson of Chester Area

5th Place - Owen Schmidt of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Alaric Knittle of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Teague Granum (Canton) 19-2, So. over Treyson Richter (Tri-Valley) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Buseman (Parker) 38-15, 8th. over Daniel Swenson (Chester Area) 28-18, Fr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Owen Schmidt (McCook Central/Montrose) 30-20, Fr. over Alaric Knittle (Marion/Freeman) 9-17, 8th. (Dec 8-1)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ashton Keller of Canton

2nd Place - Tate Miller of Howard

3rd Place - Riley Pankratz of Parker

4th Place - Brechen Frederick of Tri-Valley

5th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Ashton Keller (Canton) 29-1, Jr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 34-11, So. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Riley Pankratz (Parker) 12-9, Fr. over Brechen Frederick (Tri-Valley) 9-4, 8th. (UTB 6-4)

5th Place Match

Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-20, So. over Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 26-17, So. (Fall 2:20)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton

2nd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley

3rd Place - Preston Bohl of Garretson

4th Place - Michael Even of Parker

5th Place - Levi Hanson of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Ray Sandine of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Kale Ask (Canton) 29-1, Sr. over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 34-11, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Preston Bohl (Garretson) 18-8, Sr. over Michael Even (Parker) 35-19, So. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Levi Hanson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 7-11, 8th. over Ray Sandine (McCook Central/Montrose) 8-16, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place - Jack Even of Parker

3rd Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Hunter Abraham of Garretson

5th Place - Lawson Loiseau of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Zac Sayler of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 44-3, Jr. over Jack Even (Parker) 22-12, Sr. (MD 18-5)

3rd Place Match

Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 17-13, So. over Hunter Abraham (Garretson) 26-16, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Lawson Loiseau (Tri-Valley) 17-13, Sr. over Zac Sayler (Marion/Freeman) 17-17, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Andrew Even of Parker

3rd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place - Aidan Kranz of Canton

5th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard

6th Place - Brock Bonte of Garretson

1st Place Match

Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-0, Jr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 40-9, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:24 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 34-9, Sr. over Aidan Kranz (Canton) 37-13, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 11-20, Sr. over Brock Bonte (Garretson) 9-24, So. (Fall 2:44)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

2nd Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - John Halverson of Canton

4th Place - Landyn Reiser of Tri-Valley

5th Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman

6th Place - Connor Even of Parker

1st Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-1, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

John Halverson (Canton) 34-17, Jr. over Landyn Reiser (Tri-Valley) 30-18, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 31-15, Fr. over Connor Even (Parker) 15-22, Jr. (Fall 2:52)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Calvin Halverson of Howard

5th Place - Gavin Neu of Canton

6th Place - Caleb Westerbur of Garretson

1st Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-5, So. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match

Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 28-14, Sr. over Calvin Halverson (Howard) 24-18, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Gavin Neu (Canton) 27-20, Jr. over Caleb Westerbur (Garretson) 11-18, Jr. (SV-1 9-4)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

2nd Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Mason Pulse of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place - Logan Bridges of Parker

5th Place - Everet Althoff of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Gabriel Martian of Howard

1st Place Match

Josh Merkle (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-10, Sr. (MD 15-7)

3rd Place Match

Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-14, Sr. over Logan Bridges (Parker) 21-16, Sr. (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match

Everet Althoff (Tri-Valley) 14-17, Jr. over Gabriel Martian (Howard) 8-21, Fr. (Fall 2:25)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

2nd Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

3rd Place - Will Rotert of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place - Grayson Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Thomas Halverson of Howard

6th Place - Xavier Yount of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 40-0, Sr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 33-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-16, Jr. over Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-13, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Thomas Halverson (Howard) 8-11, 7th. over Xavier Yount (Tri-Valley) 7-21, 8th. (Dec 4-0)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Levi Wieman of Parker

2nd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Griffin Clubb of Howard

4th Place - Hunter Richmond of Canton

5th Place - Noah Thooft of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Luke Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Levi Wieman (Parker) 40-4, Jr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 19-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Griffin Clubb (Howard) 27-6, Sr. over Hunter Richmond (Canton) 34-12, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Noah Thooft (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-17, Sr. over Luke Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 14-16, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Traun Cook of Canton

2nd Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Jaden Richter of Garretson

5th Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker

1st Place Match

Traun Cook (Canton) 39-1, Jr. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 12-8)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 25-5, Jr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Zaul Centeno (Parker) 25-19, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

