Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Colors of Freedom raises money for victims of sex trafficking

By Parker Brown
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sufu Creative held an event on Saturday to help raise funds for Call to Freedom, an organization who provides services to victims of sex trafficking and exploitation.

The event was held at Falls Overlook Cafe and featured a variety of artists.

From Crocs to clay creations and more, artists from all walks of life chipped in to raise money in an event they cleverly called “Colors to Freedom”

“I just want them to know that there’s this great, big, supportive system in Sioux Falls, not just in our organization, but also in the community that wants to see them do well,” said Beth Yoder, LSE for Volunteers of America’s New Start Program for Women.

For Yoder, just to be there and donate was special. Some of her clients have been affected by exploitation. While she cannot donate directly to those she cares for, she was able to support them another way.

“It turns out that I have a heart for these people and if I can show God’s love to them just by being friends and offering a listening ear,” said Yoder. “And I’m trying not to get all choked up, but just I love them so much.”

That supportive system showed up today in a big way. Artist Melissa Bader travelled from Yankton to be at the event so that she could spend time with family, but also to bring a new perspective. She was inspired by victims of trafficking and brought many small items.

“Art is not something that they can look at their wall and see everyday and so I wanted to do some things that were portable that maybe somebody could carry in their pocket because I think everybody should be able to afford and have a little piece of art in their lives.”

Bader heard about the event from her son and daughter-in-law, who live in Sioux Falls. It’s the first art show she’s been a part of in a while. She was happy to be at this one to support Call to Freedom and to be able to see her grandson, Zeke, who helped her with at least one piece.

Yoder said that if you have a heart for serving “the least of these”, look into working for Volunteers of America.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
According to a Sioux Falls.Business article a popular downtown Sioux Falls eatery will be...
Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for renovations

Latest News

Sufu Creative held an event on Saturday to help raise funds for Call to Freedom, an...
Colors of Freedom raises money for victims of sex trafficking
Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean holds fundraiser for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims
Washington's Gage Gasca rises for two against Jefferson
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 2-18-23
Claims 145 pound Class 1A title
West Sioux's Mikey Baker wins Iowa State Wrestling title