Colors of Freedom raises money for victims of sex trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sufu Creative held an event on Saturday to help raise funds for Call to Freedom, an organization who provides services to victims of sex trafficking and exploitation.

The event was held at Falls Overlook Cafe and featured a variety of artists.

From Crocs to clay creations and more, artists from all walks of life chipped in to raise money in an event they cleverly called “Colors to Freedom”

“I just want them to know that there’s this great, big, supportive system in Sioux Falls, not just in our organization, but also in the community that wants to see them do well,” said Beth Yoder, LSE for Volunteers of America’s New Start Program for Women.

For Yoder, just to be there and donate was special. Some of her clients have been affected by exploitation. While she cannot donate directly to those she cares for, she was able to support them another way.

“It turns out that I have a heart for these people and if I can show God’s love to them just by being friends and offering a listening ear,” said Yoder. “And I’m trying not to get all choked up, but just I love them so much.”

That supportive system showed up today in a big way. Artist Melissa Bader travelled from Yankton to be at the event so that she could spend time with family, but also to bring a new perspective. She was inspired by victims of trafficking and brought many small items.

“Art is not something that they can look at their wall and see everyday and so I wanted to do some things that were portable that maybe somebody could carry in their pocket because I think everybody should be able to afford and have a little piece of art in their lives.”

Bader heard about the event from her son and daughter-in-law, who live in Sioux Falls. It’s the first art show she’s been a part of in a while. She was happy to be at this one to support Call to Freedom and to be able to see her grandson, Zeke, who helped her with at least one piece.

Yoder said that if you have a heart for serving “the least of these”, look into working for Volunteers of America.

