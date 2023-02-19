Avera Medical Minute
Emotional Frost farewell for senior stalwarts Selland & Burckhard

Native South Dakotans win their final home game at SDSU
SDSU-Omaha WBB recap
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit women’s basketball concluded their home schedule yesterday which meant it was time to honor their four departing seniors, wo of whom have become synonymous with basketball in their home state.

Prior to their 87-54 win over Omaha, SDSU recognized Regan Nesheim, Dru Gylten, Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland. Burckhard and Selland in particular have been stalwarts within the program. Each came to Brookings after fantastic prep careers at Aberdeen and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, and each are among the top scorers in program history, with Burckhard putting in more than 1700 career points and Selland over 2,000.

Both could likely have played at bigger schools, yet chose to stay home and make memories that will last a lifetime, including yesterday’s finale at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits will conclude the regular season on the road Thursday at Kansas City and Saturday at Oral Roberts before going to the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls as the top seed.

