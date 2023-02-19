Avera Medical Minute
Remedy Brewing hosting third annual Brunchfest

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Remedy Brewing is holding their third annual Brunchfest with all-you-can-eat breakfast food and some breakfast-inspired beers.

Remedy CEO Matt Hastad joined Baylee in the studio to talk about what to expect and how the event came to be.

Brunchfest runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday at Remedy’s 8th and Railroad location.

