Remedy Brewing hosting third annual Brunchfest
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, Remedy Brewing is holding their third annual Brunchfest with all-you-can-eat breakfast food and some breakfast-inspired beers.
Remedy CEO Matt Hastad joined Baylee in the studio to talk about what to expect and how the event came to be.
Brunchfest runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday at Remedy’s 8th and Railroad location.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.