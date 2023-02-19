SDSU women overwhelm Omaha on senior day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s basketball sent it seniors out of Frost on a high notes Saturday afternoon with an 87-54 win over Omaha on Senior Day.

The Jackrabbits honored Paiton Burckhard, Dru Gylten, Regan Nesheim and Myah Selland prior to their final game at Frost Arena, then the available seniors - Burckhard, Gylten and Selland - combined for 42 of SDSU’s 87 points on the afternoon. Nesheim missed Saturday’s game with an injury.

Burckhard and Selland led the Jackrabbits with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Burckhard also pulled down six rebounds and dished three assists while Selland tallied five rebounds and four helpers. Gylten was SDSU’s fourth-leading scorer with eight points, all in the first half, to go with four boards and three assists.

The trio collectively put up the first 15 SDSU points of the game, helping the Jacks out to a 15-9 lead. The first seven came courtesy of Burckhard, followed by 3-pointers from Selland and Gylten, then a pair of Gylten free throws. Kallie Theisen wrapped up the first quarter with six straight, including a trey at the buzzer, to put the Jacks up 21-9 after 10 minutes.

The Jacks continued to pull away, pushing their lead to 15 in the second period, then up to 26 in the third and over 30 in the final stretch.

Haleigh Timmer joined Burckhard and Selland in double figures. She contributed 15 points for SDSU and paced the squad with seven rebounds. Theisen finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Paige Meyer scored seven and gave out a team-high five assists.

As a team the Jackrabbits tallied 22 assists on 30 made field goals, their third straight game with at least 20 helpers. They went 45 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 3-point buckets, compared to 43 percent shooting and three 3-pointers by Omaha.

The Mavs were led by 10 points apiece from Sam Mitchell and Kennedi Grant.

NOTES

SDSU has held its opponent to fewer than 10 points in seven of the last 16 quarters played (North Dakota State, South Dakota, Denver, Omaha).

2,569 fans attended Saturday’s game, the second-highest attended women’s game at Frost this season (South Dakota, 3,136).

UP NEXT

SDSU wraps up the regular season on the road to Kansas City and Oral Roberts next week.

