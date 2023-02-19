Tax cuts conversation at the Piedmont crackerbarrel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a crackerbarrel in Piedmont Saturday, House Bill 1075 was discussed, addressing the next step in reducing the sales tax on food

The effort back in 2022 to eliminate the 4.5 percent sales tax on food failed. During her campaign for re-election, Gov. Kristi Noem promised to support removing the sales tax on food and to focus on other tax cuts.

”The governor’s proposal is to take sales tax off of food, which would reduce revenue by about $102 million,” said state Sen. Dean Wink, R-District 29.

South Dakota is one of three states in the nation to fully tax food. State Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, who introduced the bill, says that eliminating this tax will make it easier for South Dakota families to make ends meet.

Wink agrees.

”The citizens are going to be, you know, if your buying food and the governor’s proposed bill goes through it’s going to reduce your food allowances and so on you know,“ says Wink.

Next week the appropriations committee will meet to discuss the cuts. The bill remains in the House and still needs a full vote before going to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.