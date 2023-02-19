Avera Medical Minute
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been an extremely snow-filled winter, making cleanup for some a major hassle.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just graduated college and created a business to provide an essential service to homeowners while working around his teammates’ schedules.

“I graduated this past fall and I have a lot of friends who are still in college and they’re all track athletes,” said Nickolas Burns, owner of University Lawns. “I know they’ve had a lot of trouble finding a job that accommodates their schedules and I have some knowledge of lawn care industry. So I was like ‘hey guys, maybe this would be something that would both accommodate your schedule, and also provide a great service that the city of Sioux Falls needs.’”

