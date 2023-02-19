Washington boys upset unbeaten Jefferson while Warrior girls roll over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What a Saturday afternoon of basketball it was for the Washington High School basketball teams.

It started at Washington High School with the #2 Warrior girls dismantling Roosevelt 63-25. The victory could help assure Washington of earning the top ranking in AA basketball once the new media poll comes out.

Knocking off the top ranked team in the class was exactly what the Warrior boys basketball team did several hours later, winning at #1 Jefferson 39-38 to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season (17-1). This coming less than 24 hours after the Warriors upset #5 Roosevelt 49-40.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

