Watertown wins Region 1B Wrestling Tournament

Five Arrow wrestlers win titles
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps the Watertown Arrows can prevent a Brandon Valley three-peat next week at the State A Wrestling Meet in Rapid City.
Five Arrow wrestlers won titles to help the Arrows claim the Region 1A Team Championship on Saturday afternoon at Madison High School. Click on the video viewer above for highlights from the championship finals. Full results are listed below.
REGION 1A WRESTLING TOURNAMENT @ MADISON
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 4th Place - Wyatt Pickard of Madison
- 5th Place - Teague Bergjord of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Alex Siemonsma of West Central
1st Place Match
- Gage Lohr (Watertown) 40-4, 8th. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 45-4, So. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 28-7, Jr. over Wyatt Pickard (Madison) 28-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:52 (15-0))
5th Place Match
- Teague Bergjord (Flandreau) 28-25, Fr. over Alex Siemonsma (West Central) 25-18, 8th. (Fall 3:58)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 2nd Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown
- 4th Place - Jacob Milliron of Brookings
- 5th Place - Cael Lynch of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Carter Downs of Madison
1st Place Match
- Karson Vessells (West Central) 36-2, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 32-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Leo Stroup (Watertown) 27-17, So. over Jacob Milliron (Brookings) 7-11, 8th. (Fall 4:22)
5th Place Match
- Cael Lynch (O`Gorman) 23-16, Fr. over Carter Downs (Madison) 21-19, So. (Fall 4:11)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Carson Wolf of Madison
- 4th Place - Levi Anderson of West Central
- 5th Place - Robbie Sealey of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Elias McElroy of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 44-0, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 32-13, Fr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Wolf (Madison) 26-14, So. over Levi Anderson (West Central) 26-15, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Robbie Sealey (O`Gorman) 10-23, Fr. over Elias McElroy (Brookings) 1-23, Sr. (Fall 1:54)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
- 4th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
- 5th Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Derek Ranschau of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 46-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 41-7, Sr. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 31-17, So. (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))
5th Place Match
- Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-20, Jr. over Derek Ranschau (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-23, So. (MD 10-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 2nd Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown
- 4th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Jesse Jost of West Central
- 6th Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Caleb Hodges (Madison) 32-5, Fr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Braden Le (Watertown) 32-12, Sr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 28-20, So. (SV-1 9-7)
5th Place Match
- Jesse Jost (West Central) 30-17, Jr. over John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 23-13, Jr. (MD 10-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Parker Wilson of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Connor Siemonsma of West Central
- 4th Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown
- 5th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings
- 6th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison
1st Place Match
- Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 38-9, So. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 39-17, So. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 36-14, Sr. over Derek Hanson (Watertown) 24-18, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Mason Mathis (Brookings) 19-20, Fr. over Blake Johnson (Madison) 28-16, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
- 2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Sterne Pankratz of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown
- 5th Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-4, Jr. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match
- Sterne Pankratz (O`Gorman) 15-12, So. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-18, Jr. over Spencer Christie (Brookings) 18-20, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Nolan Jessen of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central
- 4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Blake Kannegieter of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 32-15, Sr. over Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-15, Sr. (Fall 5:08)
3rd Place Match
- Keaton Vessells (West Central) 34-13, So. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 29-15, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 21-26, Sr. over Blake Kannegieter (Brookings) 12-21, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 2nd Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 3rd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings
- 4th Place - Dawson Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Layne Hess of Madison
- 6th Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 39-2, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 37-6, Sr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
- Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 25-16, Jr. over Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 30-14, So. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Layne Hess (Madison) 26-17, Sr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 20-24, Jr. (MD 13-1)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 4th Place - Aidan Kenable of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Sutton Bern of Madison
1st Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 41-5, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 29-16, Sr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- Israel Caldron (Brookings) 22-7, Sr. over Aidan Kenable (O`Gorman) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
5th Place Match
- Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 35-12, So. over Sutton Bern (Madison) 12-13, Sr. (Fall 3:30)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Chet Carda of West Central
- 3rd Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown
- 4th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place - Rip Siemonsma of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 16-1, Sr. over Chet Carda (West Central) 31-7, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jackson Maag (Watertown) 32-17, Sr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-14, So. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Rip Siemonsma (O`Gorman) 23-18, Fr. over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 28-21, So. (Dec 8-7)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central
- 4th Place - Chase DeBoer of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Mason Harris of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 34-6, Jr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 5:31)
3rd Place Match
- Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 32-17, Jr. over Chase DeBoer (Tea Area) 17-23, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Mason Harris (O`Gorman) 13-19, So. over Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-27, Jr. (Fall 2:58)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Matthew Peters of Watertown
- 3rd Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Keegan DeYoung of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central
- 6th Place - Ashten Dorhout of Madison
1st Place Match
- James Olson (Brookings) 25-9, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 29-14, Sr. (Fall 3:10)
3rd Place Match
- David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 25-18, Jr. over Keegan DeYoung (Tea Area) 19-19, Jr. (Dec 10-7)
5th Place Match
- Cody Opitz (West Central) 26-19, So. over Ashten Dorhout (Madison) 10-14, 8th. (Fall 2:22)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Micah Hach of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central
- 3rd Place - Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Dylan Reynolds of Brookings
- 6th Place - Tayt Gran of Madison
1st Place Match
- Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-3, So. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match
- Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-19, Sr. over Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 14-24, So. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) 15-16, Fr. over Tayt Gran (Madison) 9-23, So. (Fall 2:02)
