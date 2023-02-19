Watertown wins Region 1B Wrestling Tournament

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps the Watertown Arrows can prevent a Brandon Valley three-peat next week at the State A Wrestling Meet in Rapid City.

Five Arrow wrestlers won titles to help the Arrows claim the Region 1A Team Championship on Saturday afternoon at Madison High School. Click on the video viewer above for highlights from the championship finals. Full results are listed below.

REGION 1A WRESTLING TOURNAMENT @ MADISON

TEAM STANDINGS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gage Lohr of Watertown

2nd Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

4th Place - Wyatt Pickard of Madison

5th Place - Teague Bergjord of Flandreau

6th Place - Alex Siemonsma of West Central

1st Place Match

Gage Lohr (Watertown) 40-4, 8th. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 45-4, So. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 28-7, Jr. over Wyatt Pickard (Madison) 28-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:52 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Teague Bergjord (Flandreau) 28-25, Fr. over Alex Siemonsma (West Central) 25-18, 8th. (Fall 3:58)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Karson Vessells of West Central

2nd Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

3rd Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown

4th Place - Jacob Milliron of Brookings

5th Place - Cael Lynch of O`Gorman

6th Place - Carter Downs of Madison

1st Place Match

Karson Vessells (West Central) 36-2, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 32-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Leo Stroup (Watertown) 27-17, So. over Jacob Milliron (Brookings) 7-11, 8th. (Fall 4:22)

5th Place Match

Cael Lynch (O`Gorman) 23-16, Fr. over Carter Downs (Madison) 21-19, So. (Fall 4:11)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place - Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Carson Wolf of Madison

4th Place - Levi Anderson of West Central

5th Place - Robbie Sealey of O`Gorman

6th Place - Elias McElroy of Brookings

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 44-0, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 32-13, Fr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Carson Wolf (Madison) 26-14, So. over Levi Anderson (West Central) 26-15, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Robbie Sealey (O`Gorman) 10-23, Fr. over Elias McElroy (Brookings) 1-23, Sr. (Fall 1:54)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

2nd Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings

3rd Place - Weston Everson of Watertown

4th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

5th Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau

6th Place - Derek Ranschau of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 46-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 41-7, Sr. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 31-17, So. (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))

5th Place Match

Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 27-20, Jr. over Derek Ranschau (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-23, So. (MD 10-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison

2nd Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area

3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown

4th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman

5th Place - Jesse Jost of West Central

6th Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

Caleb Hodges (Madison) 32-5, Fr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 21-9, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Braden Le (Watertown) 32-12, Sr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 28-20, So. (SV-1 9-7)

5th Place Match

Jesse Jost (West Central) 30-17, Jr. over John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 23-13, Jr. (MD 10-1)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Parker Wilson of Tea Area

3rd Place - Connor Siemonsma of West Central

4th Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown

5th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings

6th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison

1st Place Match

Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 38-9, So. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 39-17, So. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Connor Siemonsma (West Central) 36-14, Sr. over Derek Hanson (Watertown) 24-18, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Mason Mathis (Brookings) 19-20, Fr. over Blake Johnson (Madison) 28-16, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chandler Carda of West Central

2nd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

3rd Place - Sterne Pankratz of O`Gorman

4th Place - Markus Pitkin of Watertown

5th Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson

6th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings

1st Place Match

Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-4, Jr. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:55)

3rd Place Match

Sterne Pankratz (O`Gorman) 15-12, So. over Markus Pitkin (Watertown) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 25-18, Jr. over Spencer Christie (Brookings) 18-20, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown

2nd Place - Nolan Jessen of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central

4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

6th Place - Blake Kannegieter of Brookings

1st Place Match

Ian Johnson (Watertown) 32-15, Sr. over Nolan Jessen (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-15, Sr. (Fall 5:08)

3rd Place Match

Keaton Vessells (West Central) 34-13, So. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 29-15, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 21-26, Sr. over Blake Kannegieter (Brookings) 12-21, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

2nd Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central

3rd Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings

4th Place - Dawson Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place - Layne Hess of Madison

6th Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 39-2, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 37-6, Sr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 25-16, Jr. over Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 30-14, So. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Layne Hess (Madison) 26-17, Sr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 20-24, Jr. (MD 13-1)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area

2nd Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown

3rd Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings

4th Place - Aidan Kenable of O`Gorman

5th Place - Karter Headrick of Flandreau

6th Place - Sutton Bern of Madison

1st Place Match

Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 41-5, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 29-16, Sr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

Israel Caldron (Brookings) 22-7, Sr. over Aidan Kenable (O`Gorman) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Karter Headrick (Flandreau) 35-12, So. over Sutton Bern (Madison) 12-13, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings

2nd Place - Chet Carda of West Central

3rd Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown

4th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

5th Place - Rip Siemonsma of O`Gorman

6th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area

1st Place Match

Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 16-1, Sr. over Chet Carda (West Central) 31-7, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Maag (Watertown) 32-17, Sr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 29-14, So. (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match

Rip Siemonsma (O`Gorman) 23-18, Fr. over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 28-21, So. (Dec 8-7)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown

2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings

3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central

4th Place - Chase DeBoer of Tea Area

5th Place - Mason Harris of O`Gorman

6th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 34-6, Jr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 28-10, Sr. (Fall 5:31)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 32-17, Jr. over Chase DeBoer (Tea Area) 17-23, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Mason Harris (O`Gorman) 13-19, So. over Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-27, Jr. (Fall 2:58)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - James Olson of Brookings

2nd Place - Matthew Peters of Watertown

3rd Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman

4th Place - Keegan DeYoung of Tea Area

5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central

6th Place - Ashten Dorhout of Madison

1st Place Match

James Olson (Brookings) 25-9, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 29-14, Sr. (Fall 3:10)

3rd Place Match

David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 25-18, Jr. over Keegan DeYoung (Tea Area) 19-19, Jr. (Dec 10-7)

5th Place Match

Cody Opitz (West Central) 26-19, So. over Ashten Dorhout (Madison) 10-14, 8th. (Fall 2:22)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Micah Hach of Watertown

2nd Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central

3rd Place - Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman

5th Place - Dylan Reynolds of Brookings

6th Place - Tayt Gran of Madison

1st Place Match

Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-3, So. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 25-15, Jr. (Fall 2:44)

3rd Place Match

Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 33-19, Sr. over Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 14-24, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Dylan Reynolds (Brookings) 15-16, Fr. over Tayt Gran (Madison) 9-23, So. (Fall 2:02)

