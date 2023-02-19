Avera Medical Minute
West Sioux’s Mikey Baker wins Iowa State Wrestling Championship

Finishes 39-2 after winning Iowa 1A 145-Pound Championship
Takes 5-2 decision in 1A 145 pound final
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - If wrestling in front of more than 18,000 people on the final night of the Iowa State Championships is the thrill of a lifetime, imagine what it’s like to win the title match?

West Sioux’s Mikey Baker doesn’t have to dream it anymore after living it on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The senior from West Sioux put a perfect end to his final year by claiming the Iowa Class 1A 145-Pound State Championship via a 5-2 decision over Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack during the finals of the Iowa State Meet.

Baker finishes his senior year 39-2.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

