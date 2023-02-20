Avera Medical Minute
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles

Allegiant Air
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A route from Sioux Falls to LAX is among eight new routes announced by Allegiant today.

The routes, launching during this year’s summer and fall travel seasons, will connect communities across the country to some of the most popular leisure hot spots, including Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The new seasonal route from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) begins June 14, with one-way fares as low as $59.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights.

Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21, 2023, for travel by Nov. 13, 2023.

Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges, and government fees.

Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.

For more details, optional services, and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.

