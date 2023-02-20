Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana University to host domestic violence awareness forum

Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News...
Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News and MSNBC. She has been profiled in Newsweek, BusinessWeek, Elle, Parenting, Parents, Self, Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post.(Augustana University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced the school will host a domestic violence awareness forum this Thursday.

The event will take place on Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., at Hamre Recital Hall in the Fryxell Humanities Center on Augustana’s campus.

The event will feature a community resources fair with service providers from Augustana’s Campus Ministry and Department of Campus Safety, Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn), Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Helpline Center, The Compass Center, The Link Community Triage Center and The Network (South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault) in attendance.

“Sioux Falls is such a dynamic community and continues to experience positive growth, but with this growth, there is a need to grow the social services sector. Fortunately, domestic violence resources in our community are keeping pace, and I am happy Augustana is showcasing these providers so those who need our services know where to go and how to access them,” said Michelle Lavallee, CEO of Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

Keynote Speaker Leslie Morgan Steiner will give a talk at 6 p.m. following the fair. Steiner is from Washington, D.C., and is an author and consultant. She speaks on topics including women’s leadership, work-life balance, inspirational parenting, overcoming adversity, and surviving violence against women.

“Leslie is a brilliant woman and a powerful presenter. By sharing her vulnerability, she has reached women all over the world. This is a real opportunity for all women in our community and we are proud to host her at Augustana University,” said Augustana Sr. Director of Corporate & Community Partnerships Jodi Dehli.

About Leslie Morgan Steiner

Steiner is the author of “Crazy Love,” a New York Times bestselling memoir that explores what it feels like to fall in love with a deeply troubled, abusive man — then to leave him. Her corporate experience includes The Washington Post, Johnson & Johnson, Leo Burnett and Seventeen Magazine.

Steiner is a regular guest on National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News and MSNBC. She has been profiled in Newsweek, BusinessWeek, Elle, Parenting, Parents, Self, Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
PAC poll shows South Dakotans support grocery tax cut
Bull Dog
Police: ‘Puppy for sale’ scammers target Brookings
Budgeting for weddings in the Sioux Empire
Budgeting for weddings in the Sioux Empire
University Lawn Care serves Sioux Falls in more ways than one
University Lawn Care serves Sioux Falls in more ways than one