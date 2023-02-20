Budgeting for weddings in the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Wedding Network hosted a wedding showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

A local wedding planning expert gave some advice on how to budget for weddings this year.

“Sioux Falls and our area, we are a unique gem. So it definitely hasn’t skyrocketed like other places in the U.S. right now, but they definitely have increased just because it goes all the way back to shipping and getting product here. For every vendor, all the costs have gone up, so... what are your three top things on your day that you want people to remember. Like, is it music, is it the flowers, is it the food? And narrowing it down to the top three things that are super important to you and maybe splurging a little more on those vendors, and then it leaves wiggle room for other vendors after that.”

Murphy says the best way to budget for weddings is to pay along the way. If vendors have payment plans, expenses won’t be all in the last month.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.