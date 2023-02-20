Car crash detours traffic for section of 271st St.
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as first responders assist with a car crash.
The post on Facebook says, “Traffic is shut down on 271st St between Cliff Ave & Sycamore Ave, as well as at the intersection of Southeastern Ave at this time. Several first responders are on scene of a two-vehicle injury accident at 271/Southeastern Ave. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route this morning.”
