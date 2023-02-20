Avera Medical Minute
Car crash detours traffic for section of 271st St.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as first responders assist with a car crash.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as first responders assist with a car crash.

The post on Facebook says, “Traffic is shut down on 271st St between Cliff Ave & Sycamore Ave, as well as at the intersection of Southeastern Ave at this time. Several first responders are on scene of a two-vehicle injury accident at 271/Southeastern Ave. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route this morning.”

