Dakota State earns top seed in quest of third straight NSAA Women’s Basketball Tournament title

Full schedules for NSAA & GPAC Tournaments that begin this week
Dakota State seeks third straight title
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NAIA Conference Basketball Tournaments get underway this week.

Up in Madison Dakota State’s women will be seeking a third straight North Star title. They won the regular season after going 13-1 in league play and 23-5 overall. The Trojans will host Presentation, potentially ending their program since the college will be closing down after the season.

The game had initially been schedule for Tuesday but will be played tomorrow at 7:00 PM due to the impending winter storm.

The semifinals and championship will be played in Watertown next Saturday and Sunday.

The GPAC Tournament also begins this week. Below are the schedules for all NSAA & GPAC Tournaments. High seeds host all games in the GPAC with the bracket being re-seeded depending on who wins or loses.

GPAC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

MEN

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 22

#8 Hastings (15-13, 8-12 GPAC) at #1 Jamestown (23-5, 15-5 GPAC), 7:45pm

#5 Concordia (17-11, 11-9 GPAC) at #4 Northwestern (20-8, 13-7 GPAC), 7pm

#6 Dakota Wesleyan (13-15, 9-11 GPAC) at #3 Dordt (22-6, 14-6 GPAC), 7:45pm

#7 Briar Cliff (14-13, 8-12 GPAC) at #2 Morningside (21-6, 15-5 GPAC), 7pm

GPAC Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 25

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, TBA#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Men’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, February 28

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA

WOMEN

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 22

#8 Doane (14-14, 8-14 GPAC) at #1 Dordt (26-2, 20-2 GPAC), 6pm

#5 Northwestern (19-9, 14-8 GPAC) at #4 Dakota Wesleyan (21-7, 15-7 GPAC), 7pm

#6 Concordia (18-10, 14-8 GPAC) at #3 Jamestown (21-7, 16-6 GPAC), 6pm

#7 Morningside (17-11, 12-10 GPAC) at #2 Briar Cliff (21-7, 17-5 GPAC), 7pm

GPAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 25

#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner, Time TBA#6/#3 winner vs. #7/#2 winner, Time TBA

GPAC Women’s Basketball Championship Tuesday, February 28

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, Time TBA

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

WOMEN

Quarterfinals @ four higher seeds – Tuesday, Feb. 21

Game #1 (MONDAY, FEB. 20):  No. 8 Presentation (S.D.) (2-23, 1-13 NSAA)@ No. 1 Dakota State (S.D.) (23-5, 13-1 NSAA) – 7 p.m

Game #2:  No. 5 Valley City State (N.D.) (14-13, 7-7 NSAA)@ No. 4 Dickinson State (N.D.) (12-16, 7-7 NSAA) – 6 p.m. (5 p.m. MT)

Game #3:  No. 6 Viterbo (Wis.) (7-19, 4-10 NSAA)@ No. 3 Bellevue (Neb.) (16-11, 10-4 NSAA) – 7 p.m

Game #4:  No. 7 Waldorf (Iowa) (4-20, 10-4 NSAA)@ No. 2 Mayville State (N.D.) (20-5, 12-2 NSAA) – 5:30 pm.

NSAA Women’s Basketball Semifinals @ Civic Arena - Watertown, S.D. – Saturday, Feb. 25

Game #5:  Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – 1 p.m.

#6:  Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner - 3 PM

NSAA Women’s Basketball Championship @ Civic Arena – Watertown, S.D. - Sunday, Feb. 26

Game #7:  Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 1 p.m.

MEN

Quarterfinals @ four higher seeds – Tuesday, Feb. 21

Game #1:  No. 8 Presentation (S.D.) (6-20, 1-13 NSAA)@ No. 1 Mayville State (N.D.) (22-5, 12-2 NSAA) – 7:30

Game #2:  No. 5 Bellevue (Neb.) (15-13, 7-7 NSAA)@ No. 4 Valley City State (N.D.) (15-13, 8-6 NSAA) – 7 p.m

Game #3:  No. 6 Dakota State (S.D.) (12-16, 6-8 NSAA)@ No. 3 Dickinson State (N.D.) (13-14, 9-5 NSAA) – 8 p.m. (7 p.m. MT)

Game #4:  No. 7 Waldorf (Iowa) (8-18, 4-10 NSAA)@ No. 2 Viterbo (Wis.) (15-12, 9-5 NSAA) - 7 PM

NSAA Men’s Basketball Semifinals @ Civic Arena - Watertown, S.D. – Saturday, Feb. 25

Game #5:  Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner - 6 PM

Game #6:  Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner - 8 PM

NSAA Men’s Basketball Championship @ Civic Arena – Watertown, S.D. - Sunday, Feb. 26

Game #7:  Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 4 p.m.

