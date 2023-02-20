Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say

Latest News

Faceoff between the Sioux Falls Stampede & Tri-City Storm
Stampede stumble on Sunday to Tri-City
Northern State head coach Saul Phillips paces the sidelines
Northern men & Augustana women get NSIC Tournament byes
SDSU's Clay Carlson wins during dual at NDSU
SDSU keeps Border Bell
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history