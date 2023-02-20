Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News...
Augustana University to host domestic violence awareness forum
Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
PAC poll shows South Dakotans support grocery tax cut