Freddy’s opening second location in Sioux Falls

The new Freddy's opens on Feb. 21, near the Empire Mall.
The new Freddy's opens on Feb. 21, near the Empire Mall.(Freddy's)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Tuesday near the Empire Mall.

The Feb. 21 opening at 4005 S. Louise Ave. marks the second Freddy’s restaurant in Sioux Falls, joining a location that opened at Dawley Farms in April of 2022.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“We made our Sioux Falls debut at Dawley Farms last year,” said Ron Oberg, franchise owner. “That location has gradually become a local go-to for a quick bite to eat and serves as a great place for friends and family to meet up, relax and enjoy a quality meal together. We’re excited to expand into the southwest part of the city and look forward to serving guests in the area.”

The restaurant seats 88 guests and has additional seating on the patio and drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

