Great Bear closed Wednesday due to winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the forecasted winter storm and high winds, Great Bear Ski Valley announced they will close on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

The park plans to be open regular hours Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding.

Tubing will be open Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. ($8 tickets) and closed to the public on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

For all hours and upcoming events, guests are encouraged to visit GreatBearPark.Com.

