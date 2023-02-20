Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is suspending its employee 10-percent discount.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is suspending its 10 percent employee discount after company officials say multiple workers were abusing the discount.

Company officials say they want to bring the program back eventually, but as of Monday, the program has been suspended.

One claim of the discount being abused showed an employee buying large amounts of merchandise, which officials believe the employee planned to resell.

Another person’s discount was used in five states in a single hour.

One worker, who wants to remain anonymous, said they believe the policy is being misused, but they worry suspending the perk punishes people not at fault.

“They knew specifically whose card it was and where it was being used,” the employee said. “They could identify exactly who was doing wrong, but all of us are losing out on it.”

Hy-Vee has said they plan to have a new discount program in place sometime this summer, but there is not a more exact timeline.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News...
Augustana University to host domestic violence awareness forum
Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
PAC poll shows South Dakotans support grocery tax cut
Bull Dog
Police: ‘Puppy for sale’ scammers target Brookings
Budgeting for weddings in the Sioux Empire
Budgeting for weddings in the Sioux Empire
University Lawn Care serves Sioux Falls in more ways than one
University Lawn Care serves Sioux Falls in more ways than one