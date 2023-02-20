Minnesota cities preparing for severe winter weather

MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) -Another round of winter weather is expected to hit a large portion of the Dakota News Now area.

A couple of city leaders in Minnesota are once again in the process of preparing for more snow.

Preparation has been key for many areas in responding to each winter event seen so far this season.

The Mayor of Marshall Minnesota, Bob Byrnes says they have had their share of winter weather already this year.

“This has been a challenging winter, we had over fifty inches of snow and there have been multiple events, and we’ve had cold weather,” said Mayor Bob Byrnes, Marshall.

With the number of events, he believes both the city and residents will be more than ready for this event.

However, he says the city is still taking steps in anticipation.

“We do expect that we will have a street department declared emergency, that means parking will be restricted, our street departments will keep all of our emergency routes open,” said Byrnes.

Crews in Marshall are also working to prepare.

“With all the amount of snow, I don’t know how much we’ve actually had this year so far, but we do a lot of widening of intersections, we try to blow as much back and keep roadways as clean as possible,” said Dean Coudron, Marshall Public Ways Superintendent.

In Luverne, Minnesota it’s much of the same story as they have also spent a significant amount of time preparing after the last storm.

“Since the last big snow, the last three or four weeks that’s probably all we have done is prepare for this next snow,” said John Stoffel, Luverne Public Works Supervisor

With the expected snow they also anticipate a snow alert for the city.

“City emergencies, snow emergencies, they’re kind of a big deal for us, we will usually post it as soon as we can when we know we’re going to go,” said Stoffel.

Both cities encourage people to monitor city alerts and be prepared to move their cars.

