Northern State men and Augustana women earn NSIC Tournament byes

Wolves get top seed seeking fifth tournament title in six years
Wolves seeking fifth tournament title in six years
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Conference basketball tournaments begin this coming week for everyone in NCAA Division Two and the NAIA.

Saul Phillips Northern State Wolves had the top overall record in the NSIC and get a bye into the quarterfinal rounds at the Pentagon next Saturday. The Wolves went 19-3 in league and 23-5 overall and won this tournament four consecutive times from 2018 through 2021.

Here’s a look at the full men’s bracket:

Northern State the top overall seed seeking their fifth title in six years
Northern State the top overall seed seeking their fifth title in six years(Dakota News Now)

The Wolves and the other top four seeds get byes with the tournament starting Wednesday at the campus sight of higher seeded teams. Since the original release some games are being moved to Tuesday due to the impending winter storm. Games of local interest include:

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

-Minot State @ Southwest Minnesota State, 3:00 PM

-St. Cloud State @ Sioux Falls, 5:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

-Augustana @ Bemidji State, 6:00 PM

QUARTERFINALS SATURDAY, FEB. 25 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-Northern State vs. SMSU/Minot winner, 4:30 PM

-Wayne State vs. Augustana/Bemidji winner, 7:00 PM

QUARTERFINALS SUNDAY, FEB. 26 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-MSU-Moorhead vs. Sioux Falls/SCSU winner, 7:00 PM

SEMIFINALS MONDAY, FEB. 27 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-4:30 PM & 7:00 PM

CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY, FEB. 28 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-7:00 PM

On the women’s side Augustana is the southern division two seed and gets a bye. Here’s a look at the full bracket.

Augustana gets a bye into the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.
Augustana gets a bye into the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.(Dakota News Now)

Augie will get the winner of Wednesday’s Upper Iowa at Northern game. SMSU will also be home on Tuesday against Crookston. Here’s a look at the local schedule:

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

-UM-Crookston @ SMSU, 1:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

-Upper Iowa @ Northern State, 6:00 PM

QUARTERFINALS SUNDAY, FEB. 26 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-Augustana vs. Northern/UIU winner, 11:00 AM

-St. Cloud State vs. SMSU/Crookston winner, 1:30 PM

SEMIFINALS MONDAY, FEB. 27 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-11:00 AM & 1:30 PM

CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY, FEB. 28 @ SANFORD PENTAGON

-4:00 PM

