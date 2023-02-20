Avera Medical Minute
PAC poll shows South Dakotans support grocery tax cut

Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
Noem announces her plan to cut taxes on groceries
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem released polling data indicating that South Dakotans strongly prefer the elimination of the grocery sales tax to other potential tax cut options.

The poll was conducted by Front Porch Strategies on behalf of the South Dakota Strong Leadership PAC.

Key results were as follows:

· 75% of South Dakotans support eliminating the sales tax on groceries, with 50% being very supportive.

· 93% of South Dakotans have been significantly impacted by rising inflation.

· 95% of South Dakotans say their grocery bill is more expensive than it was in 2020, with 82% saying their grocery bill has increased by over $50.

· When informed of the pros and cons of different tax cut proposals, 58% prefer eliminating the grocery tax, 29% prefer reducing property taxes, and 3% prefer reducing the overall sales tax rate.

