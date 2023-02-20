Police: ‘Puppy for sale’ scammers target Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is warning residents of a Facebook scam circulating the area that lists English Bulldog puppies for sale.

The police department’s post on Facebook shares tips on how to spot these scams. Officers say these scammers will avoid communicating via phone and will try to get their victims to use email in an effort to hide their phone numbers. Another way to potentially spot the scammer is to search the text in their post and see if they have copied other posts or used their photos.

Officers say one sign you could be encountering a scam would be if the “seller” requests payment using a non-secure or traceable method, such as wiring money or a payment in the form of gift cards. Police advise against paying a stranger using Venmo or Cash App since it is harder to recover the money. Officers say the safest way to pay someone you do not know is through a credit card or PayPal.

Another indicator that the purchase could be a scam is if the price is “too good to be true.” Another way to sniff out a scammer is to ask if they registered their dogs with a specific organization and then call that organization to confirm the purity of the breed.

Officers offered a link to the American Kennel Club, which gives advice on how to safely find a breeder or puppy seller online.

