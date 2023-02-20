Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
The Big Sioux River under Watertown’s stone bridge on Kemp Avenue in winter
Ongoing study shows Big Sioux River mixing with aquifer that Watertown uses for water
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California