South Dakota sees the calm before the winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog around the region this morning should be lifting and will burn out of here once the sun comes up. We’ll be in and out of cloud cover early on, with clouds rolling in later today. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 35 to 45 mph today. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. It’s possible we could see a few flurries fall, especially up north.

We’re tracking the threat of a stronger storm system moving in starting Tuesday and persisting throughout Wednesday. That could even linger into Thursday. As a result, we’ve declared Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days, as traveling will look to be impacted.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for the entire area for Tuesday night through Thursday morning. In many cases, especially in central and northern South Dakota, over a foot of snow is looking likely when this is all said and done. This will have a major impact on travel.

Strong wind gusts are going to be likely with this storm system, along with colder temperatures behind it for the end of this upcoming week. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

