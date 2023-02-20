Stampede score first (but not enough) in Sunday matinee with Tri-City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It took the Sioux Falls Stampede just 48 seconds to score their first goal of the game against the visiting Tri-City Storm on Sunday afternoon in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The next 59 minutes and 12 seconds proved more problematic.

August Falloon netted a pair of goal for the Storm to help lead Tri-City to a 4-2 victory over the Stampede in USHL action.

Sioux Falls got on the board in the opening minute when a lightning fast wrist shot by Samuel Harris went in and out of the net and was confirmed to be a goal. Tri-City would dominate the remainder of the period, outshooting the Herd 15-6 and tying the game on Falloon’s first goal midway through the period. With less than four minutes left the Storm took the lead on Trevor Connelly’s 11th goal of the season.

The Stampede got the equalizer six minutes into the second period when Adam Zink tallied his sixth of the season. Once again Tri-City answered midway through the period when Jake Richard scored his 20th and what would prove to be the game-winning goal. Falloon added an insurance marker with just 23 second left in the period. Neither team would score in the third.

Sioux Falls Jackson Irving stopped 28 shots while counterpart Cameron Korpi saved 24.

The Stampede will host Lincoln on Friday night at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.