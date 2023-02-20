Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stampede score first (but not enough) in Sunday matinee with Tri-City

Herd fall at home 4-2
Herd score first yet fall 4-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It took the Sioux Falls Stampede just 48 seconds to score their first goal of the game against the visiting Tri-City Storm on Sunday afternoon in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The next 59 minutes and 12 seconds proved more problematic.

August Falloon netted a pair of goal for the Storm to help lead Tri-City to a 4-2 victory over the Stampede in USHL action.

Sioux Falls got on the board in the opening minute when a lightning fast wrist shot by Samuel Harris went in and out of the net and was confirmed to be a goal. Tri-City would dominate the remainder of the period, outshooting the Herd 15-6 and tying the game on Falloon’s first goal midway through the period. With less than four minutes left the Storm took the lead on Trevor Connelly’s 11th goal of the season.

The Stampede got the equalizer six minutes into the second period when Adam Zink tallied his sixth of the season. Once again Tri-City answered midway through the period when Jake Richard scored his 20th and what would prove to be the game-winning goal. Falloon added an insurance marker with just 23 second left in the period. Neither team would score in the third.

Sioux Falls Jackson Irving stopped 28 shots while counterpart Cameron Korpi saved 24.

The Stampede will host Lincoln on Friday night at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Listeria
CDC reports listeria outbreak in South Dakota
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say

Latest News

SDSU's Clay Carlson wins during dual at NDSU
SDSU brings Border Bell back to Brookings with win at NDSU
Northern State head coach Saul Phillips paces the sidelines
Northern State men and Augustana women earn NSIC Tournament byes
Celebrate Second Straight Title
Dakota State earns top seed in quest of third straight NSAA Women’s Basketball Tournament title
Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland lead SDSU on their senior day
Emotional Frost farewell for senior stalwarts Selland & Burckhard