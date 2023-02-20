Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout student at Redfield High School

Redfield High School's Trae Turck is our Scholar of the Week.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trae Turck has a 4.19 GPA. And he credits what he has learned at home for his academic success.

“Throughout my high school career, I have had a lot of role models like my sisters, who also did very well in high school. And it just made me want to strive to be just like them,” said Trae.

He also gives a lot of credit to those who have taught him at Redfield High School.

“What’s made high school so exciting for me, and makes me happy everyday, is basically the teachers they are really good teachers they not only make you feel comfortable in class but they actually teach you,” said Trae.

“Trae is always super positive. He is so fun to have in class. Really what hits me, is just his positivity. He’s always fun. He is always up for a joke. He is always up to tell stories, and things like that. It makes it a fun atmosphere,” said Redfield science teacher Mara Fredrick.

“I love having a smaller school, because then it seems more intimate, and everyone knows everyone. And we all talk to each other, and we all get along pretty well,” said Trae.

Trae is in a number of activities and has his favorite subjects.

“I do love art. But other than art, I surprisingly really like math, especially geometry,” said Trae.

Which will help him in his future career. He plans to go to the University of Colorado-Denver next year.

“I hope to go into landscape architecture. Because not only do I like math and drawings. That’s where architecture comes in. But I also just love the outdoors. So landscape, that’s where that comes from,” said Trae.

Which is why he is looking forward to living near the mountains in college.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Trae gets a $250 scholarship from the Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

