University Lawn Care serves Sioux Falls in more ways than one

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recent University of Sioux Falls graduate started a business that helps college athletes find a job with a flexible schedule and also serves the community.

Nickolas Burns says he saw an opportunity to help his fellow athletes that had a hard time finding a job that would accommodate their athletic schedule and residents that needed help taking care of their houses when he started University Lawn Care.

“Started with fall cleanup cleaning leaves from people’s houses and that rolled into obviously a pretty crazy winter season for snow storm and we had I think 30 clients or so and then oh now we’re up to 100 by and we started off with one truck in the beginning a year and no shop now we got a shop three trucks six blowers and some Long nights lotta hard work but we got no choice.”

Burns’ friends and employees also appreciate the opportunity to work outside before they dive into their careers.

Burns says he hopes to support students even more, and find a way to “offer scholarship opportunities for individuals who are either graduating and looking to get into the lawn care industry or more importantly starting their own business.”

