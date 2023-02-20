Avera Medical Minute
Zooks brings unique flavors to Tea, South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zooks Coffee Bar in Tea offers a variety of unique foods and beverages.

From chipotle chicken croissants to lotus iced drinks, you can go to Zooks to try something new. For those who are a little hesitant to try something new, Zooks offers split cups, so you can still have what you know you love while also trying something new.

The business owner, Linda Kokenge, said she tried to incorporate a big-city feel in the small city of Tea.

