10pm Sportscast Monday, February 20th

Big win for DSU, 4 Athletes of the Week, Boys Hoops and Girls Hockey
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women ran their win streak to 14 with an NSAA post season win over Presentation on Dave Moe’s birthday. Four Oehme brothers from Brandon Valley will go after state wrestling titles this weekend in Rapid City. Viborg-Hurley held off DRSM in boys basketball and the Luverne girls hockey team leaves for it’s 4th straight state tournament Tuesday morning. They play Orono Wednesday at 1:00.

