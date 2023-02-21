Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament is set to get underway in Sioux Falls this week.

This is the 38th year of the team tournament and the 28th year for singles and doubles. Over those years, players and coordinators have encountered some nasty winter storms.

This year is no exception as the entire state of South Dakota sits in a winter weather alert.

“We never ever have to cancel the state dart tournament,” Robert Tolliver said, the Tournament Director.

This is Tolliver’s 6th year as Director but he’s been working the dart tournament since 1994.

“Whenever we announce the date, I guarantee you during one of those days for sure there’s at least going to be frigid cold temperatures or it’s going to be snowing,” Tolliver said.

Last year the tournament was in Rapid City, and 5th-year state player Jeremy Harkness ran into some roadblocks on his trek across the state.

“We went out to try to beat the storm, and some people got stuck in the Murdo area because the interstate had closed,” Harkness said.

Best Western + Ramkota staff do their best to accommodate changing schedules so that players can arrive a day or even two days early.

“Our team does a fantastic job about making sure that we get everybody in and they have a safe comfortable warm place to stay,” Mckenzie Speck said, the Director of Sales and Marketing.

The calls to extend stays are already rolling in.

“Left and right, we’ve had maybe 30 reservations alone coming in an extra day early to make sure that they can be here before the start of the tournament so they aren’t stranded at home,” Speck said.

Whether it’s Rapid City or Sioux Falls, the city’s economy appreciates the player’s determination to show up.

“People bring their wives, their friends, their kids, all to the same event so it’s a big impact on the communities that we go to and have this tournament,” Tolliver said.

No matter what mother nature brings the show will go on.

“Everything is here, the boards are here, the workers are here and the players are arriving so we are on schedule,” Tolliver said.

Beyond just braving wintry conditions, state dart players also support Make a Wish South Dakota through raffles and carnival games.

Last year they raised nearly $27,000, and over 22 years they have donated $560,000.

