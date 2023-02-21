Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm

Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament is set to get underway in Sioux Falls this week.

This is the 38th year of the team tournament and the 28th year for singles and doubles. Over those years, players and coordinators have encountered some nasty winter storms.

This year is no exception as the entire state of South Dakota sits in a winter weather alert.

“We never ever have to cancel the state dart tournament,” Robert Tolliver said, the Tournament Director.

This is Tolliver’s 6th year as Director but he’s been working the dart tournament since 1994.

“Whenever we announce the date, I guarantee you during one of those days for sure there’s at least going to be frigid cold temperatures or it’s going to be snowing,” Tolliver said.

Last year the tournament was in Rapid City, and 5th-year state player Jeremy Harkness ran into some roadblocks on his trek across the state.

“We went out to try to beat the storm, and some people got stuck in the Murdo area because the interstate had closed,” Harkness said.

Best Western + Ramkota staff do their best to accommodate changing schedules so that players can arrive a day or even two days early.

“Our team does a fantastic job about making sure that we get everybody in and they have a safe comfortable warm place to stay,” Mckenzie Speck said, the Director of Sales and Marketing.

The calls to extend stays are already rolling in.

“Left and right, we’ve had maybe 30 reservations alone coming in an extra day early to make sure that they can be here before the start of the tournament so they aren’t stranded at home,” Speck said.

Whether it’s Rapid City or Sioux Falls, the city’s economy appreciates the player’s determination to show up.

“People bring their wives, their friends, their kids, all to the same event so it’s a big impact on the communities that we go to and have this tournament,” Tolliver said.

No matter what mother nature brings the show will go on.

“Everything is here, the boards are here, the workers are here and the players are arriving so we are on schedule,” Tolliver said.

Beyond just braving wintry conditions, state dart players also support Make a Wish South Dakota through raffles and carnival games.

Last year they raised nearly $27,000, and over 22 years they have donated $560,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
Another round of winter weather is expected to hit a large portion of the Dakota News Now area.
Minnesota cities preparing for severe winter weather
Heavy Snow
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn greets students inside the American Indian...
‘They saw the potential’: SDSU program boosts Native American success