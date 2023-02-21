Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana University campus closing due to winter storm

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana University campus will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Non-essential staff are not to report for normal work schedules on Wednesday and Thursday.

The school will re-evaluate conditions around noon on Thursday to determine if evening events can continue Thursday evening. They will provide an update early Thursday afternoon.

Augustana will plan to have normal campus operations on Friday. If conditions change, the school will provide an update as needed.

  • The dining hall and the Huddle will remain open for normal hours. Starbucks will open at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The library will be closed.
  • Academic buildings (Froiland Science Complex, Fryxell Humanities Center, Madsen Social Science Center) will be locked; however, students will have card access by swiping their student ID cards.
  • Elmen Center is open for on-campus students’ use from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
  • Weight room is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days
  • Pool is open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday
  • There will be no intramural activities
  • There will be no group fitness classes either day

Augustana officials urge caution if going outside. Once the storm has subsided, crews will work to open sidewalks and parking lots. The school warns that sidewalks, parking lots, and streets will likely be slippery.

Those who park on a city street will be allowed non-permit parking in the Kirkeby-Over Stadium lot effective Tuesday through Friday. Individuals can call Campus Safety at 605.274.4014 for a ride to and from the Kirkeby-Over Stadium lot back to on-campus housing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Due to the winter storm beginning to impact the region, all Sanford Health clinics in Sioux...
Sanford Health to close all Sioux Falls clinics in response to storm
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and...
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe
Reopening the Union Gospel Mission thrift store allows the mission to provide vital community...
Union Gospel Mission reopens thrift store following water disaster