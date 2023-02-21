Augustana University campus closing due to winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana University campus will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Non-essential staff are not to report for normal work schedules on Wednesday and Thursday.

The school will re-evaluate conditions around noon on Thursday to determine if evening events can continue Thursday evening. They will provide an update early Thursday afternoon.

Augustana will plan to have normal campus operations on Friday. If conditions change, the school will provide an update as needed.

The dining hall and the Huddle will remain open for normal hours. Starbucks will open at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The library will be closed.

Academic buildings (Froiland Science Complex, Fryxell Humanities Center, Madsen Social Science Center) will be locked; however, students will have card access by swiping their student ID cards.

Elmen Center is open for on-campus students’ use from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Weight room is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days

Pool is open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday

There will be no intramural activities

There will be no group fitness classes either day

Augustana officials urge caution if going outside. Once the storm has subsided, crews will work to open sidewalks and parking lots. The school warns that sidewalks, parking lots, and streets will likely be slippery.

Those who park on a city street will be allowed non-permit parking in the Kirkeby-Over Stadium lot effective Tuesday through Friday. Individuals can call Campus Safety at 605.274.4014 for a ride to and from the Kirkeby-Over Stadium lot back to on-campus housing.

