Avera Medical Minute: Hospice Music Therapy Program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Losing a loved one is one of the most difficult things a family can endure.

A new service at Avera Health is giving family members a lasting piece of their loved ones through a heartbeat recording program.

“I believe that my dad is always with me, and I feel like he’s always with me, but to have that it’s just really special and makes me feel extra close when I listen to it,” said Reagan Olivier.

Regan and her dad, Jerry, have some special memories together. When he passed last November after a battle with ALS, it was hard on the entire family.

“We miss him terribly, and we will for a very long time, but with ALS and seeing how he struggled and knowing immediately with our faith that he was in heaven brings us all a little more peace and comfort. And I honestly feel that he’s always with me,” said Krista Olivier.

Now Avera is going the extra mile to help grieving families.

“The purpose of taking the heartbeat its a rhythm. We all have a rhythm in us, and that’s a heartbeat, and its a connection to someone, and when you hear it, it’s kind of like saying, I love you,” said Rebecca Jennings-Boyer.

It’s a meaningful gift that will last a lifetime for Jerry’s family.

