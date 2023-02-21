Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA

The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa
The Division of Criminal Investigations is looking into the death of a man in Spencer, Iowa(MGN)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Spencer, Iowa are investigating after a man was found dead in the 200 block of W 5th St.

According to a news release, on Monday, Feb. 20 just before noon, a 911 call was received of an unresponsive man. When emergency services arrived, they determined the 29-year-old man was deceased.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation from the Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. An autopsy is planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information has been released.

