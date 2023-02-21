Authorities investigating death in Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Spencer, Iowa are investigating after a man was found dead in the 200 block of W 5th St.

According to a news release, on Monday, Feb. 20 just before noon, a 911 call was received of an unresponsive man. When emergency services arrived, they determined the 29-year-old man was deceased.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation from the Spencer Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. An autopsy is planned at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information has been released.

