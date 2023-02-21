Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said one person died, and another person was injured in a two-car crash northeast of Harrisburg Monday morning.

According to the DPS report, a 2022 Kia Seltos was northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound 2019 Lexus ES 350 on 271st Street.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 60-year-old female of the Kia died from her injuries, and the 52-year-old female driver of the Lexus suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Seatbelt use by the driver of the Kia is under investigation. The driver of the Lexus was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

