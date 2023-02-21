Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg

Accident south of Sioux Falls
Accident south of Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said one person died, and another person was injured in a two-car crash northeast of Harrisburg Monday morning.

According to the DPS report, a 2022 Kia Seltos was northbound on 476th Avenue when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound 2019 Lexus ES 350 on 271st Street.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 60-year-old female of the Kia died from her injuries, and the 52-year-old female driver of the Lexus suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Seatbelt use by the driver of the Kia is under investigation. The driver of the Lexus was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road

Latest News

SD
Winter storms encroach on South Dakota
Avera Medical Minute: Heartbeat Recording Program creates meaningful gifts from the heart
Avera Heartbeat Recording Program
Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm
Annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament battles another winter storm