Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Inaugural Dawley Farm February Freebies event

February Freebies
February Freebies
By Elle Dickau
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dawley Farm is hosting an event to bust the winter blues. The Dawley Farm February Freebies event is taking place this Saturday.

20 businesses will participate in this weekend’s event.

Participants will start out at The Carlton to get a bag and a list of participating businesses.

You are invited to visit all of the businesses or just a few.

The freebies range from swag bags to free services.

A list of participating businesses can be found here:

- The Carlton

- GLo Hotel

- Voyage Credit Union (10-12 pm)

- Century Theatre

- Midco

- Kidtopia

- Jersey Mikes

- Waxing the City

- Envy nails

- Safe Splash Swim

- First Bank and Trust (10-12 p.m.)

- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

- Perfect Ten

- Mainstream Boutique

- Massage Envy

- Cellar 54

- Kay Jewelers (11-2 p.m.)

- Buff City Soap

- Crumbl Cookies

- Cooks & Bakers Kitchen

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company

Latest News

Reopening the Union Gospel Mission thrift store allows the mission to provide vital community...
Union Gospel Mission reopens thrift store following water disaster
‘Blindsided’ parents working with SFSD to avoid multiple grade school relocations for kids
‘Blindsided’ parents working with SFSD to avoid multiple grade school relocations for kids
Gov. Kristi Noem testifies in favor of HB 1075, a bill to repeal the state grocery tax.
House committee kills Gov. Noem’s grocery tax cut proposal
Sioux Falls Food Tour
Sioux Falls Food Tour every Saturday