Inaugural Dawley Farm February Freebies event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dawley Farm is hosting an event to bust the winter blues. The Dawley Farm February Freebies event is taking place this Saturday.

20 businesses will participate in this weekend’s event.

Participants will start out at The Carlton to get a bag and a list of participating businesses.

You are invited to visit all of the businesses or just a few.

The freebies range from swag bags to free services.

A list of participating businesses can be found here:

- The Carlton

- GLo Hotel

- Voyage Credit Union (10-12 pm)

- Century Theatre

- Midco

- Kidtopia

- Jersey Mikes

- Waxing the City

- Envy nails

- Safe Splash Swim

- First Bank and Trust (10-12 p.m.)

- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

- Perfect Ten

- Mainstream Boutique

- Massage Envy

- Cellar 54

- Kay Jewelers (11-2 p.m.)

- Buff City Soap

- Crumbl Cookies

- Cooks & Bakers Kitchen

