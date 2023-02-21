Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.(KHBS, KHOG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
South Dakota
Winter storms encroach on South Dakota
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
FILE - Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna attends a news conference on the...
Mexico’s ex-public security chief convicted in US drug case
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul,...
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid
Damion Davis, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary,...
Customer stalked employee before stabbing her 7 times on Valentine’s Day, arrest warrant says