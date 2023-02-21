Avera Medical Minute
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to supplement tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms last December.

According to a press release, federal funding is available to the tribe and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Federal funding is also available for snow assistance for 48 hours either during or immediately after the incident period.

Both the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Alana B. Kuhn has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the tribal nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

